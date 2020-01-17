VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) fell 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $5.99, 7,795 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 629,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRNA. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VERONA PHARMA P/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $83.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of -0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that VERONA PHARMA P/S will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of VERONA PHARMA P/S worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

