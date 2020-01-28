VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Short Interest Update

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, an increase of 34,280.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

VRNA stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $76.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.78.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that VERONA PHARMA P/S will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 167.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,785 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.62% of VERONA PHARMA P/S worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VERONA PHARMA P/S

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

