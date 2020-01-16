VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRNA. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

VRNA stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $83.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of -0.78.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that VERONA PHARMA P/S will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.23% of VERONA PHARMA P/S worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VERONA PHARMA P/S

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

