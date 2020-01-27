Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Verona Pharma’s rating score has improved by 28.3% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $202.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Verona Pharma an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Verona Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.08. 777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,666. The company has a market cap of $467.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.60. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $157.60.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.60) by $0.40. On average, research analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verona Pharma (TARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com