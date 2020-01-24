Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.82 Million

Brokerages predict that Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) will post sales of $107.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.90 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year sales of $444.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $442.20 million to $447.29 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $508.33 million, with estimates ranging from $497.94 million to $528.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.65 million. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%.

VRRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.76.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $89,594.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 17,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $243,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Verra Mobility by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,656,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,661. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verra Mobility (VRRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com