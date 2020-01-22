Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) General Counsel Rebecca Collins Sells 5,969 Shares

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $89,594.69. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Verra Mobility Corp has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.65 million. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Verra Mobility in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Verra Mobility from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,161,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

