Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Receives $15.76 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.76.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 17,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $243,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,237,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,003,000 after buying an additional 2,343,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,110.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,638,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,900,000 after buying an additional 6,090,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,133,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,282,000 after buying an additional 33,751 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,752,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,243,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,194,000 after purchasing an additional 358,395 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verra Mobility stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.25. 1,585,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,107. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 0.37. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.65 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?