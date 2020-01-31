Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRCA. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of VRCA traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 66,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.22 million, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 4.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $18.67.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,009 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 25,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

