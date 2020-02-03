Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Saturday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:VTNR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,857. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $64.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.81.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $37.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Energy will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Energy by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 25,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Energy by 290.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 1,527,590 shares during the last quarter. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

