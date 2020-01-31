Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.82 Per Share (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.75. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRTX. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $230.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.31 and its 200-day moving average is $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $163.68 and a 1 year high of $237.47. The company has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,554,000 after purchasing an additional 532,371 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,221,424 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,934,000 after purchasing an additional 68,293 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,844 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,218 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 615,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,231,000 after purchasing an additional 105,030 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total transaction of $241,187.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,679,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,316 shares of company stock worth $26,255,149. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

