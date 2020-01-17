Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Sells $481,907.50 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.78, for a total transaction of $481,907.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,887.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Michael Parini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Michael Parini sold 4,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $943,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Michael Parini sold 4,892 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $1,005,306.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Michael Parini sold 4,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.80, for a total transaction of $755,650.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $235.50 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $163.68 and a 1-year high of $235.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?