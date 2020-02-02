Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives $229.78 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.49.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $3.26 on Tuesday, hitting $227.05. 3,354,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,389. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.44 and a 200 day moving average of $196.90. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $163.68 and a twelve month high of $239.40. The company has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,679,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 9,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.75, for a total value of $2,044,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,929,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,255,149 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

