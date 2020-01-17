Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) SVP Paul M. Silva Sells 860 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $197,266.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,826.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $235.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $235.78.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?