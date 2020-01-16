Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.54.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.26. The stock had a trading volume of 39,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,054. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.65. The firm has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $163.68 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The business had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 107,831 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $20,487,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,707 shares in the company, valued at $33,954,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 13,750 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $3,188,487.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,622.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 352,148 shares of company stock worth $71,313,185. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

