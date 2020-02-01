Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given New $286.00 Price Target at Cfra

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target hoisted by Cfra from $237.00 to $286.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.79.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,354,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,389. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $163.68 and a twelve month high of $239.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 509 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $101,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,793. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,679,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,255,149. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

