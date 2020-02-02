Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $240.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VRTX. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $227.05 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $163.68 and a 52-week high of $239.40. The company has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $820,792.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,294.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total transaction of $241,187.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,776 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,316 shares of company stock worth $26,255,149 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,435 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,532,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

