Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $233.54

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $233.54 and last traded at $233.42, with a volume of 427869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $229.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.54.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total value of $4,378,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,057.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.78, for a total transaction of $481,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,887.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,148 shares of company stock worth $71,313,185 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,554,000 after purchasing an additional 532,371 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14,936.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,058 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,234,645 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,789,000 after purchasing an additional 133,930 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,393,603 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,559,000 after purchasing an additional 36,663 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,221,424 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,934,000 after purchasing an additional 68,293 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

