Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $270.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.41.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $230.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $163.68 and a 52-week high of $239.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total value of $4,378,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,057.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,679,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,219 shares of company stock valued at $25,434,356 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 158,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 54,127 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 334.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

