Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The business had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $231.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $237.47. The company has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 96,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $19,366,336.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,035,503.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,679,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,429 shares of company stock valued at $45,879,685 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.54.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

