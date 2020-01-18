Vertu Motors’ (VTU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON VTU traded up GBX 1.35 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 38.15 ($0.50). 1,000,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 38.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 36.73. Vertu Motors has a twelve month low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 43.33 ($0.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.10. The company has a market capitalization of $140.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34.

Vertu Motors Company Profile

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors and Macklin Motors brand names.

