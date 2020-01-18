Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) will report sales of $9.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.50 million and the lowest is $8.10 million. Veru posted sales of $6.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $38.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.90 million to $45.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $45.54 million, with estimates ranging from $37.77 million to $53.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Veru had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VERU shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veru presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.93.

Shares of VERU traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Veru has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.71 million, a PE ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Veru in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Veru in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veru by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 90,530 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Veru by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 169,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

