Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the December 31st total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Veru has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.05 million, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 0.53.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Veru had a negative return on equity of 34.96% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VERU. BidaskClub lowered Veru from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.14.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $50,250.00. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Veru in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Veru by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 294,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 109,370 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Veru in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Veru in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Veru by 65.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 90,530 shares during the period. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

