Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Trading Down 5.9%

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.29, approximately 520,923 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 471,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

VERU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Veru from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $4.50) on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

The stock has a market cap of $279.02 million, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Veru had a negative return on equity of 34.96% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that Veru Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 1.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Veru by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 294,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 109,370 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Veru by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 169,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Veru by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 90,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Veru during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 9.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?