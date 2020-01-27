Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) Stock Price

Headlines about Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Central European Media Enterprises earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Central European Media Enterprises stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.20. Central European Media Enterprises has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.03.

CETV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Central European Media Enterprises

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

