Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Share Price

News headlines about Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Medical Facilities earned a media sentiment score of -3.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

OTCMKTS:MFCSF opened at $3.11 on Friday. Medical Facilities has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

