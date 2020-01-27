Very Negative Media Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Share Price

News articles about Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Wall Financial earned a news impact score of -3.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

TSE:WFC opened at C$35.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.28. Wall Financial has a one year low of C$21.21 and a one year high of C$38.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.64.

Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$52.57 million during the quarter.

Wall Financial Company Profile

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns, develops, manages, and rents residential and commercial properties; owns, develops, and manages hotel properties; and develops, constructs, and sells residential housing properties.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?

