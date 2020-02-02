Very Positive Media Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Affect Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAF) Share Price

News stories about Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAF) have been trending very positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Coca-Cola Amatil earned a media sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Amatil in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.10 price objective for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCLAF opened at $7.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56. Coca-Cola Amatil has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $7.92.

Coca-Cola Amatil Company Profile

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?