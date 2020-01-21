Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 495 ($6.51) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VSVS. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.41) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.10) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 683 ($8.98) to GBX 593 ($7.80) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 614 ($8.08).

Shares of LON VSVS opened at GBX 457.20 ($6.01) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 480.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 465.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Vesuvius has a 1 year low of GBX 331 ($4.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 646 ($8.50). The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 9.94.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

