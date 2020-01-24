VF Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:VFC)

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

VF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. VF has a dividend payout ratio of 53.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect VF to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

NYSE:VFC opened at $85.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. VF has a 52-week low of $76.77 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.67 and a 200 day moving average of $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that VF will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VF news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,772,045.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VFC. ValuEngine lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wedbush lowered VF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

