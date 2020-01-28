VF Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.31 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:VFC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VF in a research report issued on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.35. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for VF’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

VF stock opened at $82.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.48. VF has a 52-week low of $76.77 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. VF’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in VF by 11.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 120,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in VF in the second quarter valued at about $16,623,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VF in the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its holdings in VF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,772,045.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,241 shares in the company, valued at $5,922,976.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?