VF (NYSE:VFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

VF (NYSE:VFC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. VF updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.30-3.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.30 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NYSE VFC opened at $85.41 on Friday. VF has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut VF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

In other VF news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?