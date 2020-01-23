VF (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Pivotal Research from $90.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Pivotal Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.45% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VFC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays started coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut VF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.

NYSE:VFC opened at $94.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. VF has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that VF will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,804,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 825.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,723,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,590,000 after purchasing an additional 284,153 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of VF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,333,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 317.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,870,000 after purchasing an additional 235,641 shares during the period.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation