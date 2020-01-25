VF (NYSE:VFC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $93.00. The stock had previously closed at $83.02, but opened at $85.41. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. VF shares last traded at $84.59, with a volume of 146,405 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VFC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. VF presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

In other VF news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,303.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $1,772,045.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,241 shares in the company, valued at $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of VF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of VF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.58 and its 200 day moving average is $88.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. VF’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

VF Company Profile (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

