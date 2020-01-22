VF (NYSE:VFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares restated their buy rating on shares of VF (NYSE:VFC) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $119.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush downgraded shares of VF from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of VF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.83.

VFC stock opened at $94.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. VF has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that VF will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,303.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $1,772,045.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of VF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of VF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of VF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

