VF (NYSE:VFC) Trading Down 9.7%

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)’s stock price dropped 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $84.88 and last traded at $85.41, approximately 9,031,572 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 2,880,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.57.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 10.54%. VF’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. VF’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

In other news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $1,772,045.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VF by 825.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,833 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of VF during the third quarter worth approximately $23,333,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of VF by 317.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,870,000 after purchasing an additional 235,641 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of VF by 1,243.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,450,000 after purchasing an additional 202,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,623,000.

About VF (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings

