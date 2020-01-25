VF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VFC)

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 13,171 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,001% compared to the average volume of 627 call options.

In related news, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,772,045.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,241 shares in the company, valued at $5,922,976.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of VF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,203,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $641,072,000 after buying an additional 69,219 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of VF by 153.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,804,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,020,000 after buying an additional 3,516,600 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of VF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $418,152,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of VF by 11.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,752,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,118,000 after buying an additional 173,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,723,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,590,000 after buying an additional 284,153 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on VFC. UBS Group decreased their target price on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $84.53 on Friday. VF has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.54. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that VF will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

