VF (VFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VF (NYSE:VFC) is scheduled to be issuing its Q3 2020 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. VF has set its FY20 guidance at $3.32-3.37 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect VF to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $94.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.20. VF has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $100.25.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush cut shares of VF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.83.

In other news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $1,772,045.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

