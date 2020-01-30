Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar Sells 750,000 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $35,467,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 4,233,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $200,178,570.00.

PLMR opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.54. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $56.75.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Palomar in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Palomar in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Palomar in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palomar in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Palomar in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLMR shares. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Palomar in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Palomar to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

