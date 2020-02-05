ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $52.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an underperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.83.

VIAC stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.57. 8,788,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,406,806. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.59.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from ViacomCBS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.50%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

