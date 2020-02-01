ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday. They set an underperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.13. 8,379,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,137,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.88. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $53.71.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 44.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from ViacomCBS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.50%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

