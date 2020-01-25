ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VIAC. Evercore ISI started coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.79. 10,767,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,459,707. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $53.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 18.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from ViacomCBS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.50%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio