Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $85.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Viad an industry rank of 71 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, Director Andrew B. Benett acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.58 per share, with a total value of $62,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,093.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the third quarter worth about $35,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 242.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viad stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,036. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.16.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.13). Viad had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $362.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viad will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Viad’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

