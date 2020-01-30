Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Short Interest Update

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,400 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 311,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

VVI stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,508. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77 and a beta of 0.66. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Viad’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

VVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, Director Andrew B. Benett acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.58 per share, for a total transaction of $62,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,093.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Viad by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Viad in the third quarter worth $35,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Viad by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Viad by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

