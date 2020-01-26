Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Shares Up 2%

Vianet Group PLC (LON:VNET) was up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 159.35 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 155.50 ($2.05), approximately 27,812 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 11,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.50 ($2.01).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 155.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 136.69. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Vianet Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

About Vianet Group (LON:VNET)

Vianet Group plc engages in the design, development, sale, and rental of fluid monitoring and machine monitoring equipment for the leisure and vending sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The company also provides data insights and related services; and management information and business insights through combining data from smart Internet of Things solutions and external information sources.

