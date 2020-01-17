ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Short Interest Down 6.2% in December

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 263,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ViaSat to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.14.

Shares of ViaSat stock opened at $73.50 on Friday. ViaSat has a one year low of $60.55 and a one year high of $97.31. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.40.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $592.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.66 million. On average, analysts predict that ViaSat will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,900 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $284,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Varsha Rajendra Rao sold 1,750 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $128,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $252,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,551 shares of company stock worth $1,053,499 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in ViaSat by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,380,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,004,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in ViaSat by 6.4% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,357,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,258,000 after purchasing an additional 81,407 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ViaSat by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ViaSat by 815.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after purchasing an additional 297,520 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ViaSat by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve