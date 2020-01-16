Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VIAV. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a positive rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.89.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 165,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,654. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.04. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.31 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $169,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,538.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $39,102.25. Insiders have sold 208,501 shares of company stock valued at $3,287,983 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 842.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

Featured Article: FinTech