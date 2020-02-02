Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.31 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.51 and a beta of 1.04. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.24.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VIAV shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

In related news, CFO Amar Maletira sold 84,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $1,345,644.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,433.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,001 shares of company stock worth $3,118,473. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

