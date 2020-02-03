VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Receives $26.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.85.

VICI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,569,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,070. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 83.01 and a current ratio of 83.01. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $27.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 66.78%. The company had revenue of $222.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.22%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

