Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.55

Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and traded as low as $2.54. Vicinity Centres shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 5,346,046 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of A$2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion and a PE ratio of 28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Vicinity Centres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Vicinity Centres Company Profile (ASX:VCX)

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform and $26 billion in retail assets under management across 66 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.

