Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) Trading Up 1.2%

Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) was up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$2.55 ($1.81) and last traded at A$2.55 ($1.81), approximately 8,077,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 12,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.52 ($1.79).

The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18.

The company also recently announced a interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Vicinity Centres’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

About Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX)

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform and $26 billion in retail assets under management across 66 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.

